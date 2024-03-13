Acclaimed Eatery Crowned The 'Most Beautiful' Restaurant In Colorado

There are many ways to enhance the dining experience. Scenic natural landscapes, eye-catching decor, awe-inspiring architecture, and historic buildings are some of the ways a restaurant can capture your eyes and your taste buds. Many American establishments take it to the next level and even earn a reputation from their picturesque attributes.

That's why LoveFood unveiled its list of the most beautiful restaurants in every state. The website compiled the list based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the roundup, Colorado's most gorgeous restaurant is Flagstaff House Restaurant! This acclaimed eatery offers jaw-dropping alpine views alongside a decadent menu and an award-winning wine list. Writers described why this refined restaurant is getting the spotlight:

"Dining here is a very special experience indeed. Located 6,000 feet high in the Rocky Mountains, Flagstaff House not only offers breathtaking views, but it’s also decorated beautifully, with calming neutral tones and elegant table settings. The restaurant serves New American cuisine, focusing on the region’s rich ingredients. Highlights include Maine lobster with pecorino risotto, and Colorado lamb rack."