Cashew Nuts Recalled In Washington Over 'Life-Threatening' Health Risk

A brant of cashew nuts is being recalled in Washington State over undeclared ingredients posing a serious health risk to certain consumers, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc (JBSS) is voluntarily recalling a "limited amount" of Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews, UPC 078742133348, because it may contain undeclared coconut and milk. The agency warns anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these ingredients is at risk of "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions" if they consume these nuts.

The product comes in an 8.25-ounce plastic can with a blue wrap-around label. The best if-used-by date is July 8, 2025 (GH2), which can be found on the bottom of the can.

The affected products were distributed via Walmart.com and physical stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia.

No adverse reactions have been reported as of Wednesday. Officials urge consumers who purchased the nuts to throw them out or get a refund from a Walmart store.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the company at info@jbssinc.com or 1-800-874-8734. They're available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.