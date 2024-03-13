'Climate Of Change' Crowned Best Green Podcast At 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards

Audible Original "Climate of Change" took home the win for Best Green Podcast as part of iHeartRadio's annual iHeartPodcast Awards (presented by The Hartford) held live at the SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas on March 11th.

The groundbreaking program was recognized for its contributions to the podcast industry, in addition to its resilient efforts in shedding light on the ongoing climate crisis. "Climate of Change" with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy is an "Audible Original, created and produced by Dirty Films, in association with StoryHunter."

The resource aims to draw attention to major environmental issues, and to educate listeners on how humans are going above and beyond to remedy these issues. Per the Audible summary, "Climate of Change" draws upon "the challenges humankind faces and celebrates the ground-breaking work tackling the crisis." Its goal is to empower change, not only for the good of the environment, but humanity in its entirety (which go hand in hand).

The Best Green Podcast category featured additional environmental resources including "Discarded," "Living on Earth," "TED Climate," and "Sea Change." In the end, "Climate of Change" came out on top as a result of the insightful, unique, and valuable content highlighted in each episode.

