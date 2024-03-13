Deadly Brain Amoeba Linked To Neti Pots And Nasal Rinsing With Tap Water

A new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about the dangers of using tap water in neti pots or other nasal rinsing devices.

Researchers uncovered ten patients who developed a deadly brain-eating amoeba after using contaminated tap water to clean out their nasal passages. Three of those patients died due to the infection.

The CDC noted that while two-thirds of Americans think tap water is bacteria-free and safe to use to flush out their sinuses, studies have found "acanthamoeba and other biofilm-associated amebae have been detected in >50% of US tap water samples."

The CDC recommends using sterile, boiled, or distilled water to wash out your sinuses and to clean any devices you use.

"CDC recommendations for performing safe nasal rinsing include using boiled, sterile, or distilled water. If tap water is used, it should be boiled for a minimum of one minute, or three minutes in elevations >1,980 meters, and cooled before use." the agency said.