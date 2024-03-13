Deadly Brain Amoeba Linked To Neti Pots And Nasal Rinsing With Tap Water

By Bill Galluccio

March 13, 2024

Woman using a natural nasal saline irrigation to clean her nose. Neti pot
Photo: swissmediavision / E+ / Getty Images

A new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about the dangers of using tap water in neti pots or other nasal rinsing devices.

Researchers uncovered ten patients who developed a deadly brain-eating amoeba after using contaminated tap water to clean out their nasal passages. Three of those patients died due to the infection.

The CDC noted that while two-thirds of Americans think tap water is bacteria-free and safe to use to flush out their sinuses, studies have found "acanthamoeba and other biofilm-associated amebae have been detected in >50% of US tap water samples."

The CDC recommends using sterile, boiled, or distilled water to wash out your sinuses and to clean any devices you use.

"CDC recommendations for performing safe nasal rinsing include using boiled, sterile, or distilled water. If tap water is used, it should be boiled for a minimum of one minute, or three minutes in elevations >1,980 meters, and cooled before use." the agency said.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.