Drake Seemingly Reacts To Kanye West's Diss With Hilarious Response

Drake's subliminal response comes just 24 hours after Ye included the 37-year-old artist in his recent Instagram post. While he was celebrating his New No. 1 song "Carnival," Ye took the time to shout out his alleged haters with a series of expletive comments. After he dissed the adidas team and Hailey Bieber, the VULTURES rapper took aim at Drake for taking Lil Durk on tour with him while he and Ty Dolla $ign were promoting the release of their joint album.



“And it’s f**k Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role [sic] out I’ll come back to yall if I think of more f**k you’s," Ye concluded his post before he deleted the caption.



The two superstar artists had been beefing for years before they called a truce at Ye's Free Larry Hoover event in 2021. Their ceasefire lasted for about a year or so until Drake called out the Donda rapper on his song "Red Button" on the deluxe version of his For All The Dogs album.



“Every time you need me for a boost, I never hesitated/Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated," Drake raps on the song. "Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin’/Realize that everything premeditated."



As of press time, Ye has not reacted to Drake's response.