Historic Eatery Crowned The 'Most Beautiful' Restaurant In Florida

There are many ways to enhance the dining experience. Scenic natural landscapes, eye-catching decor, awe-inspiring architecture, and historic buildings are some of the ways a restaurant can capture your eyes and your taste buds. Many American establishments take it to the next level and even earn a reputation from their picturesque attributes.

That's why LoveFood unveiled its list of the most beautiful restaurants in every state. The website compiled the list based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the roundup, Florida's most gorgeous restaurant is Columbia Restaurant! This acclaimed eatery gets much attention for its Spanish fare and century-old presence, but some sources don't talk about the stunning decor and performances. Writers described why this historic spot is getting the spotlight:

"Florida’s oldest restaurant, Columbia, is also its most beautiful, with gorgeous artwork on the walls, pretty fountains, sculptures, mosaic tiling, arched windows, and stained glass. It opened as a small café in 1905 and is still run by the same family, although now it’s grown into a restaurant stretching along the whole block. It’s a popular spot thanks to its Spanish-Cuban menu, impressive flamenco shows, and great service."