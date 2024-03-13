Historic Eatery Crowned The 'Most Beautiful' Restaurant In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

March 14, 2024

Fresh paella in pan on wooden table
Photo: Westend61 / Westend61 / Getty Images

There are many ways to enhance the dining experience. Scenic natural landscapes, eye-catching decor, awe-inspiring architecture, and historic buildings are some of the ways a restaurant can capture your eyes and your taste buds. Many American establishments take it to the next level and even earn a reputation from their picturesque attributes.

That's why LoveFood unveiled its list of the most beautiful restaurants in every state. The website compiled the list based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the roundup, Florida's most gorgeous restaurant is Columbia Restaurant! This acclaimed eatery gets much attention for its Spanish fare and century-old presence, but some sources don't talk about the stunning decor and performances. Writers described why this historic spot is getting the spotlight:

"Florida’s oldest restaurant, Columbia, is also its most beautiful, with gorgeous artwork on the walls, pretty fountains, sculptures, mosaic tiling, arched windows, and stained glass. It opened as a small café in 1905 and is still run by the same family, although now it’s grown into a restaurant stretching along the whole block. It’s a popular spot thanks to its Spanish-Cuban menu, impressive flamenco shows, and great service."

You can find this marvelous spot at 2117 E 7th Ave. in Tampa.

Visit lovefood.com for the complete list of every state's most beautiful restaurant.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.