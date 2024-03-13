Homey Restaurant Serves The 'Best Comfort Food' In Colorado

What does comfort food look like to you? A juicy burger from a hole-in-the-wall restaurant? A cheesy slice of pizza from the local Italian joint? Or crispy fried chicken straight out of the fryer? Regardless of definitions, most people agree it's a type of cooking meant to soothe your soul and your hunger pangs. Plenty of restaurants across the country know how to do comfort food right, but a recent list from Cheapism is putting the spotlight on the standout spots.

The website updated its list of every state's best place to grab comfort food. Writers crowned River and Woods the best comfort food spot in Colorado! Here's why this cozy restaurant is so enticing:

"Housed in a cute-as-a-button cottage, River and Woods is a homey destination for anyone who appreciates comfort food elevated just a bit beyond its humble origins. Examples include trout with smoked oyster mushrooms, or poutine sprinkled with green chili queso. The duck wings, embellished with a dry garlic sauce, are a surprisingly tasty alternative to regular wings, reviewers say."