How You Can Join Incubus On Tour At One Of NYC's Most Iconic Venues

It's an exciting year for Incubus fans. The band has re-recorded and will re-release their double album Morning View XXIII, which is set to be released on May 10th, and later this summer, the band is heading out on tour to bring their music directly to their fans — and one of the band's biggest fans will see them perform at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will fly roundtrip to New York City where they will stay for two nights, and see Incubus live on tour at MSG with up-front tickets. But before the show, they'll get to see the band's soundcheck from side stage, and then had backstage for a meet and greet with the group.

To enter to win, head over to the free iHeartRadio app and listen.

Incubus' tour kicks off on August 23rd in Detroit, Michigan and takes the band across the country, stopping in cities including Rosemont, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Tampa, Irving, Austin, Denver, and will wrap up in San Diego, California on September 12th. See the full list of tour dates below.

And ahead of the re-release of Morning View XXIII, in a statement, Incubus' Brandon Boyd explained, "Roughly 23 years ago we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment. The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as 'Morning View' have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives."

Boyd added, This album helped propel our little art experiment called ‘Incubus’ into a way of life and here we are today, some 23 years later, about to introduce a new/next phase of its existence. Morning View XXIII is a re-recording/re-think of the 2001 album and is the result of our desire to honor this burgeoning legacy but also reimagine it as musicians who have been lovingly performing these songs night after night for the last 23 years. See you on the road soon!"

Incubus 2024 Tour Dates:

Aug 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug 24 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sep 03 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sep 06 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep 07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

Sep 09 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sep 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center