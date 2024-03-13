Idyllic Spot Crowned The 'Best Small Town' To Visit In Florida

There is so much to love about small towns. Nestled between world-renowned cities and popular urban hubs, these smaller communities offer exciting festivals, charming restaurants, boutiques, beautiful natural scenery, and unique customs. Fewer crowds and welcoming locals mean more opportunities to immerse yourself in the local culture. As a result, more travelers are visiting these locations for an unforgettable trip.

Seaside was named the best small to visit in Florida! Known for being the setting of an iconic television show, travelers also fall in love with the beautiful white-sand beaches and vibrant architecture. Writers provided more details on what makes Seaside so great:

"Seaside is an idyllic seaside destination nestled in the Florida Panhandle. Revered for being one of America’s first communities designed on the environmentally friendly New Urbanism principles, it is the embodiment of good cheer. Venturing through the well-maintained streets is a treat as the sun bounces off lovely pastel homes and mansions. If these sights seem familiar, it's because Seaside was the filming location for the movie "The Truman Show" starring Jim Carrey. You can feel like a film star under the Emerald Coast’s sunlight. Moreover, there are plenty of amazing art galleries shops such as Sundog Books and Fusion Art Glass & Fine Jewelry Gallery with splendid creativity to indulge in."