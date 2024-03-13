Judge Throws Out 6 Counts In Trump's Georgia Election Interference Case

A Fulton County judge handed Donald Trump and his co-defendants a victory in the sprawling RICO case that alleges they attempted to interfere with the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georiga.

Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six counts related to the charge of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer. Trump was charged with three of those counts.

The charges relate to efforts by Trump and several of his co-defendants, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, to have Georgia officials overturn the results of the election and violate their oath of office.

McAfee determined that the charges lacked details about the underlying crime that the defendants were soliciting and ruled they must be thrown out.

“As written, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission, i.e., the underlying felony solicited,” McAfee wrote. “They do not give the Defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently, as the Defendants could have violated the Constitutions and thus the statute in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways.”