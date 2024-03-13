Kim Kardashian Seen With Kanye West's New Wife For The First Time

Kim Kardashian seems to be on friendly terms with Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori as the pair were recently seen together for the first time while supporting the rapper.

The SKIMS founder and the model were both in attendance at the listening party for Ye's upcoming album Vultures 2 on Tuesday (March 12) at the Chase Center in San Francisco, and the pair were spotted standing next to each other for most of the night, per E! News. Kardashian kept things sleek in an all-black ensemble, while Censori, known for her daring and often controversial looks, wore light-colored tights and a pink tank top.

Kardashian and Ye were married for seven years before The Kardashians star filed for divorce in February 2021, finalizing the end of their marriage nearly two years later. They share four kids together: 10-year-old North, 8-year-old Saint, 6-year-old Chicago and 4-year-old Psalm.

Since their split, the 46-year-old Donda rapper has married 29-year-old Censori, tying the knot in December 2022 just one month after his divorce from his ex was finalized.

As for Kardashian, she has also moved on to other high-profile relationships, most notably her months-long romance with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson that began after she hosted the long-running sketch comedy show in October 2021. Following their split in August 2022, Kardashian has largely kept quiet about her dating life.