Lola Brooke, Shameik Moore & Others To Support 'Gaming 4 Peace' Tournament
By Tony M. Centeno
March 13, 2024
Lola Brooke, actor Shameik Moore and other celebrities will gather with a slew of gamers for a good cause.
On Monday, March 11, Life Camp, Inc. announced its plans to host the 1st annual Gaming 4 Peace NBA 2K Tournament and Gaming 4 Peace Symposium as part of the non-profit organization's Game Changers Weekend. According to a press release, the day-long symposium will bring "gamers, activists, parents, teachers, students, frontline violence interrupters, organizers, and young people from across the country alike come together to use gaming to confront violence, mental health, lack of opportunity and investment in communities of color, and celebrate those working together to find solutions and create access points to creative pathways."
"I turned to gaming as a platform for peace because I see its incredible potential to reach and engage young people," co-founder and CEO of LIFE Camp Inc. Erica Ford said. "Gaming isn't just entertainment; it's a way of life for many, offering us a unique opportunity to weave in messages of peace-building and conflict resolution. By embedding these crucial skills and values into games, we can guide our youth towards empathy, cooperation, and a deeper understanding of community harmony. It's about connecting with them in their world, through the games they love, to steer them towards a more peaceful path."
The 1st Annual Gaming 4 Peace NBA 2K Invitational is part of a multi-weekend online tournament that will conclude with an in-person championship round that will be played during the LIFE Camp Game Changers Weekend on April 6 & 7. Participants will have an opportunity to compete for a $25,000 prize pool. In addition to the "Don't Play With It" rapper and the voice of Spider-Man Miles Morales, other special guests who are expected to attend include Brooklyn Nets Star Mikel Bridges, social media influencer Shiggy, Quality Control Music's Wayno and more.
You can register for the tournament and the symposium on LIFE Camp Inc.'s website now.