"I turned to gaming as a platform for peace because I see its incredible potential to reach and engage young people," co-founder and CEO of LIFE Camp Inc. Erica Ford said. "Gaming isn't just entertainment; it's a way of life for many, offering us a unique opportunity to weave in messages of peace-building and conflict resolution. By embedding these crucial skills and values into games, we can guide our youth towards empathy, cooperation, and a deeper understanding of community harmony. It's about connecting with them in their world, through the games they love, to steer them towards a more peaceful path."



The 1st Annual Gaming 4 Peace NBA 2K Invitational is part of a multi-weekend online tournament that will conclude with an in-person championship round that will be played during the LIFE Camp Game Changers Weekend on April 6 & 7. Participants will have an opportunity to compete for a $25,000 prize pool. In addition to the "Don't Play With It" rapper and the voice of Spider-Man Miles Morales, other special guests who are expected to attend include Brooklyn Nets Star Mikel Bridges, social media influencer Shiggy, Quality Control Music's Wayno and more.



You can register for the tournament and the symposium on LIFE Camp Inc.'s website now.