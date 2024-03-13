Luxurious Eatery Crowned The 'Most Beautiful' Restaurant In Washington

There are many ways to enhance the dining experience. Scenic natural landscapes, eye-catching decor, awe-inspiring architecture, and historic buildings are some of the ways a restaurant can capture your eyes and your taste buds. Many American establishments take it to the next level and even earn a reputation from their picturesque attributes.

That's why LoveFood unveiled its list of the most beautiful restaurants in every state. The website compiled the list based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the roundup, Washington State's most gorgeous restaurant is The George! This luxurious eatery dates back to the 1940s but has undergone a modern redesign that retains its historic charm. Writers described why this refined restaurant is getting the spotlight:

“This beautiful brasserie oozes art-deco style glamour, with huge, curved windows, a mirrored ceiling, striking light fittings, abstract artwork, and tiled flooring. The restaurant opened in 1924 – and while it retains some original features, it's been given a modern overhaul in more recent years. It serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, with standout dishes including the signature carbonara with salmon roe and crab.”