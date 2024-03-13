Luxurious Eatery Crowned The 'Most Beautiful' Restaurant In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
March 14, 2024
There are many ways to enhance the dining experience. Scenic natural landscapes, eye-catching decor, awe-inspiring architecture, and historic buildings are some of the ways a restaurant can capture your eyes and your taste buds. Many American establishments take it to the next level and even earn a reputation from their picturesque attributes.
That's why LoveFood unveiled its list of the most beautiful restaurants in every state. The website compiled the list based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.
According to the roundup, Washington State's most gorgeous restaurant is The George! This luxurious eatery dates back to the 1940s but has undergone a modern redesign that retains its historic charm. Writers described why this refined restaurant is getting the spotlight:
“This beautiful brasserie oozes art-deco style glamour, with huge, curved windows, a mirrored ceiling, striking light fittings, abstract artwork, and tiled flooring. The restaurant opened in 1924 – and while it retains some original features, it's been given a modern overhaul in more recent years. It serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, with standout dishes including the signature carbonara with salmon roe and crab.”
You can find this marvelous spot at 411 University St. in Seattle.
Visit lovefood.com for the complete list of every state's most beautiful restaurant.