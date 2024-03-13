Men Charged With Bombing Home Planned To Use Python To Eat Woman's Daughter

Two Georgia men are facing multiple federal charges for blowing up a woman's house. The U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Georgia, announced that Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, began planning to stalk and harass a woman and her daughter in December 2022.

Prosecutors said that they found the woman's home through an online search and sent text messages to one another detailing plans to "kill, intimidate, harass, or injure the victim." Those plans allegedly included "shooting arrows into the victim's front door, acquiring and releasing 'a large python into the victim's home to eat the victim's daughter,' mailing dog feces or dead rats to the victim's home, scalping the victim, and blowing up the victim's home."

In January 2023, the pair built a Tannerite explosive and used it to blow up the woman's home. Luckily, nobody was injured in the blast.

Both men were indicted on charges of stalking, use of an explosive to commit another felony offense, conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony, and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Kinsey was also charged with providing a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.