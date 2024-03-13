Men Charged With Bombing Home Planned To Use Python To Eat Woman's Daughter

By Bill Galluccio

March 13, 2024

Angry Python On Tree
Photo: Neethika Sekar / EyeEm / EyeEm / Getty Images

Two Georgia men are facing multiple federal charges for blowing up a woman's house. The U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Georgia, announced that Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, began planning to stalk and harass a woman and her daughter in December 2022.

Prosecutors said that they found the woman's home through an online search and sent text messages to one another detailing plans to "kill, intimidate, harass, or injure the victim." Those plans allegedly included "shooting arrows into the victim's front door, acquiring and releasing 'a large python into the victim's home to eat the victim's daughter,' mailing dog feces or dead rats to the victim's home, scalping the victim, and blowing up the victim's home."

In January 2023, the pair built a Tannerite explosive and used it to blow up the woman's home. Luckily, nobody was injured in the blast.

Both men were indicted on charges of stalking, use of an explosive to commit another felony offense, conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony, and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Kinsey was also charged with providing a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.