Neighborhood Joint Serves The 'Best Comfort Food' In Washington

What does comfort food look like to you? A juicy burger from a hole-in-the-wall restaurant? A cheesy slice of pizza from the local Italian joint? Or crispy fried chicken straight out of the fryer? Regardless of definitions, most people agree it's a type of cooking meant to soothe your soul and your hunger pangs. Plenty of restaurants across the country know how to do comfort food right, but a recent list from Cheapism is putting the spotlight on the standout spots.

The website updated its list of every state's best place to grab comfort food. Writers crowned Skillet Diner the best comfort food spot in Washington State! Here's why this seafood shack is so enticing:

"If you want your comfort food with a little bit of a high-brow twist, Seattle's Skillet Diner in Capitol Hill is ready to wow you. For instance, the basic burger comes with bacon jam, bleu cheese and arugula on a brioche roll; fried chicken comes with a black pepper honey drizzle, roasted carrots, fingerling potatoes, arugula, mustard vinaigrette and a cornmeal waffle. The Chub sandwich is a popular brunch pick: It's bacon, brie, American cheese, egg, arugula, bacon jam, and jalapeno aioli on brioche. Need a little more protein? Add fried chicken."