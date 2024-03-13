One Illinois Lake Named Among The 'Most Beautiful Lakes In America'

Spring has nearly sprung, and what better way to take advantage of the weather than by packing up the car and heading to one of the most beautiful lakes in America for a weekend away with your favorite people? Something about this particular Illinois lake sets it apart from the rest. Be it enchanting scenery, calm waters, stunning shoreline, or space for water sports, travelers cannot stop raving about this natural marvel.

While there are many enjoyable lakes to visit across the country, only a select few were named among the "most beautiful!"

According to a list compiled by Places To Travel, the most beautiful lake in all of Illinois is Lake Michigan. Other lakes on the list include Diablo Lake in Washington state, Lake George in New York, and Lake Powell in Utah and Arizona to name a few.

Here's what Places To Travel had to say about the most beautiful lake in Illinois:

"Of course, no list would be complete without Lake Michigan! The only one of the Great Lakes entirely within the United States, this lake is the largest in the world that is contained in a single country. The lake spans 22,404 square miles, with expansive beaches and major settlements such as Chicago at its banks. The lakeshore features many different lighthouses, recreation and nature areas, wineries, and state parks. A highlight of these is perhaps Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, an idyllic park with towering white sand dunes, incredible views of the lake, and many nature trails, activities, and dining options."

For a continued list of the most beautiful lakes across the country visit placestotravel.com.