Protesters Disrupt International Terminal At San Francisco Airport

A large group of protesters occupied the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday (March 13). Around 300 people rallied inside and outside of the A and G international gates, demanding an end to the war between Israel and Gaza.

They also called on the United States to stop supplying weapons to Israel.

Photos show dozens of protesters inside linking arms and holding a large banner that says: "Stop the world for Gaza."

The terminal remains open, and officials are advising people to take alternative routes to avoid the protests.

"Update on protest activity - To avoid congestion at the International Terminal curb, we recommend dropping off passengers at the Kiss and Fly lot at the Rental Car Center and taking AirTrain," the airport wrote on X.

"Passengers using Lyft, Uber, or Taxis are advised to use Domestic Terminal pickup and drop-off locations," the airport added in a follow-up post.

The protests have not caused any flight delays or service interruptions with mass transit at the airport.