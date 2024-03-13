Seafood Joint Serves The 'Best Comfort Food' In Florida

What does comfort food look like to you? A juicy burger from a hole-in-the-wall restaurant? A cheesy slice of pizza from the local Italian joint? Or crispy fried chicken straight out of the fryer? Regardless of definitions, most people agree it's a type of cooking meant to soothe your soul and your hunger pangs. Plenty of restaurants across the country know how to do comfort food right, but a recent list from Cheapism is putting the spotlight on the standout spots.

The website updated its list of every state's best place to grab comfort food. Writers crowned Alabama Jack's the best comfort food spot in Florida! Here's why this seafood shack is so enticing:

"It's a bit of a swamp bar floating on two barges among the mangroves, but the lively watering hole Alabama Jack's has been around for more than 50 years. The brightly colored, no-fuss shack is a time warp to Old Florida along Card Sound Road — aka the scenic route from Miami to Key Largo — with a healthy mix of locals, bikers, retirees, families, and boats tied up in the back. In addition to a breezy atmosphere and legendary conch fritters, you'll also find crab cakes, steamed shrimp, fried fish sandwiches, and plenty of cold beer to go around."