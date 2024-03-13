SZA Reveals Why She Got Her Breast Implants Removed

SZA only had the implants in for a short time. The singer recalled that she was supposed to visit her doctor before she got her breast implants removed, however, she didn't and went through with the procedure anyways. Dr. A explained that SZA previously had a fibroadenoma, "which is a benign breast mass that a lot of young girls have."



"She was telling me all these things about, like, my testosterone levels and PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome], and all these things that I was plagued with but didn't really know what was actually happening to me," SZA said.



The Grammy award-winning singer is the latest celebrity to reconsider her breast implants. Earlier this year, Angela White f.k.a. Blac Chyna also underwent breast reduction surgery last year. She told her 17.3 million Instagram followers that she went from 585 cubic centimeters to 190 following two surgical procedures.