Two California Lakes Named Among The 'Most Beautiful Lakes In America'

Spring has nearly sprung, and what better way to take advantage of the weather than by packing up the car and heading to one of the most beautiful lakes in America for a weekend away with your favorite people? Something about this particular California lake sets it apart from the rest. Be it enchanting scenery, calm waters, stunning shoreline, or space for water sports, travelers cannot stop raving about this natural marvel.

While there are many enjoyable lakes to visit across the country, only a select few were named among the "most beautiful!"

According to a list compiled by Places To Travel, the most beautiful lake in all of California is Mono Lake and Lake Tahoe. Other lakes on the list include Diablo Lake in Washington state, Lake George in New York, and Lake Powell in Utah and Arizona to name a few.

Here's what Places To Travel had to say about Lake Tahoe:

"This well-known lake in the Sierra Nevada mountains is a bucket list destination for many. Its deep blue waters surrounded by snowy mountains, majestic pines, and idyllic beaches are sure to leave you transfixed! Lake Tahoe is the third deepest lake in the United States, and the tenth deepest worldwide! Historically, it has been home to the Washoe tribe, gold miners, and grand resorts and casinos. Today, the shimmering waters remain no less alluring, attracting tourists and locals alike every season. In the summer, kayak around the lake or rest and relax at one of the many sandy beaches. There’s a beach at Tahoe for everyone’s preference. Go boat camping in Emerald State Park for stunning views, or bring your pup to a dog-friendly beach such as Kiva or Nevada. In the winter months, Tahoe is a popular winter sports destination. It has plenty of of options for skiing and snowboarding. For winter fun for the less sporty, you can enjoy as snowshoeing and carriage rides! After your snowy adventure, relax with a warming spa treatment, or join Tahoe’s booming nightlife scene and get ready to party!"

For a continued list of the most beautiful lakes across the country visit placestotravel.com.