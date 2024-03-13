UFC HOFer Mark Coleman 'Battling For His Life' After Heroic Incident

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman is reportedly "battling for his life" after saving his parents and going back to get his beloved dog, Hammer, from a house fire in Ohio earlier this week, his daughter, Morgan, revealed in a post shared on her Instagram account Tuesday (March 12).

"As many know, our dad was involved in a house fire early this morning along with his parents and beloved dog, hammer. He managed to get both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save Hammer. He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act," Morgan wrote. "Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter. The strongest snd bravest man I know. Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time. We will miss our sweet hammer so deeply.

"Thank you for all the love and support. Hammer house for life."