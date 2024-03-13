Washington Spot Among The 'Best Riverfront Towns' To Visit In America

By Zuri Anderson

March 13, 2024

Tourist photographing autumn foliage along Wenatchee River
Photo: Keren Su / Photodisc / Getty Images

River towns have a long, rich history in the United States. Many cities were founded along the banks of rivers to thrive off trade, agriculture, and other necessities. Today, some places have become thriving urban centers offering tourist attractions, restaurants, historical sites, water-based activities, and other fun draws.

That's why Explore revealed the best riverfront towns to visit in the United States, from renowned cities to under-the-radar spots. One of Washington State's most popular destinations graced the roundup.

Leavenworth attracts millions of people during the wintertime when the European-style village transforms into a Christmas wonderland. The beloved spot never loses its charm during the warmer months, especially with everything you can do in the nearby river. Here's what you can look forward to, according to writers:

"Everyone visiting in the winter rather than the summer is missing out on one of the best parts of Leavenworth — the Wenatchee River. This is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts looking to hike, bike, and raft, with stunning Washington mountain views in the background. Here, there are tons of companies that offer all the gear needed for visitors to spend a day out on the river with tubes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. For people who want an extreme whitewater rafting experience, the Wenatchee River is also the perfect place to go. Depending on the season, the waves can be massive on this 14-mile river, and only those who don't mind getting soaked are recommended to embark."
