WATCH: Missing Florida Woman Found Trapped Inside Shipping Container

A missing Florida woman was found safe after someone heard her banging on the door of a shipping container she was trapped in. Marlene Lopez, a 52-year-old mother who was reported missing on March 6, was discovered the next day inside a container near a business, according to WKMG.

The Cocoa Police Department said a person heard banging coming from the inside the shipping container and unlocked the door. Lopez wasn't injured but she was taken to the hospital for evaluation and possible dehydration.

Police investigators said Lopez's family last saw her on March 4, and she was reported missing after a co-worker said she didn't pick up her son.

The 52-year-old may have been locked inside the structure for days. Tyler Sonneburg, the owner of the shipping container, told reporters he first spotted Lopez wandering around the area on Monday. He believes Lopez may have wandered into the structure and passed out. After he locked up the shipping container Tuesday afternoon, he said he didn't hear any noise from inside the following days.

Sonneburg alleges he found a lighter and a pipe inside the shipping container, which is full of lawnmowers, after Lopez was released. He's considering pressing charges against the mother.

Police are still investigating how Lopez ended up in the shipping container.