$2 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Georgia: See The Winning Numbers

If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Georgia, you may want to check your numbers now as one lucky winner matched enough numbers in Wednesday's (March 13) Powerball drawing to win a $2 million prize.

The lucky Powerball ticket sold in the Peach State was the only one in the country that won $2 million during Wednesday night's drawing after matching five of the numbers called plus the Power Play, according to the Powerball website. If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 21 - 29 - 54 - 59 - 62

Powerball: 4

Power Play: 2x

Because no tickets managed to match all six numbers during Wednesday's drawing, the jackpot has risen to an estimated $600 million ahead of the drawing on Saturday (March 16).

Once the prize is claimed, the winner will join the list of other lucky players who have scored incredible, life-changing sums thanks to a lottery ticket and will be able to use their prize to fulfill the wildest dreams, from taking a long-awaited vacation to buying a new house.