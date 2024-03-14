Family Survives Small Plane Crash Thanks To Aircraft's Parachute

A California family is lucky to be alive after their single-engine 2004 Cirrus SR22 lost power about five minutes after takeoff. The couple and their two-year-old daughter were flying over a heavily wooded and mountainous area in Whitethorn, near the Mendocino-Humboldt County line.

The pilot tried to solve the issue but realized the plane was too low to the ground and decided to deploy the aircraft's Cirrus Airframe Parachute System.

The parachute helped slow the plane's descent as it crashed into the forest below. While the aircraft was severely damaged in the crash, the couple, both 38, and their daughter walked away relatively unscathed, suffering minor injuries.

"The coordinated response from our fellow emergency response agencies and the quick action of the witnesses played a crucial role in locating and ensuring the safety of those involved in this incident, including extinguishing a small fire, this is extremely steep and difficult terrain," the Shelter Cove Fire Department wrote on Instagram. "Even with the parachute the parties involved were extremely fortunate to only receive minor injuries. We are grateful for the professionalism and dedication demonstrated by everyone involved."

The post included photos of the plane parachuting to the ground and several images from the crash site.