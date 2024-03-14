Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The State

When's the last time you had a delicious plate of chicken wings? If your answer to the previous question is longer than a month, then we have just the information for you!

It's chicken wing time. Yes, that's right. And what a wonderful time it is. Whether you prefer sweet, savory, spicy, or mild, something about the tasty wings served at this standout eatery keeps customers (with all kinds of different sauce preferences) coming back for more. And, let's not forget about ranch and celery (and possibly some napkins) on the side. Where would chicken wings be if it were not for these trusty pairings?

While there are many restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known far and wide for serving the best chicken wings around!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best chicken wings in Massachusetts are served at The Hangar in Amherst.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"Any UMass student who's ever ordered 48-wing B-17 bomber with their friends, played in the arcade, or ordered a pint from the in-house brewery Amherst Brewing knows why generations of alumni love The Hangar. It launched dozens of Wings Over pickup and delivery locations in the Eastern U.S., but there's still nothing like the occasional homecoming."

For a continued list of the best places to order a heaping plate of chicken wings across the country visit cheapism.com.