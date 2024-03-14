Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Return To Social Media, Debuts New Project

Meghan Markle made a surprise return to Instagram on Thursday (March 14), to detail a new "luxury" project with followers. According to People, The Duchess of Sussex released various assets, including a website, as part of her new lifestyle brand "American Riviera Orchard."

An Instagram account was created with a handful of posts that spelled out "American Riviera Orchard, Montecito." The only other context that followers were given was that the profile was created by The Duchess of Sussex, and that the brand was established 2024.

People suspects that the brand name is a nod to Markle's current place of residence in Santa Barbara, California, which she inhabits with husband Prince Harry and their two children, four-year-old Prince Archie, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet. Per Travel & Leisure, Santa Barbara is often referred to as the "American Riviera" due to its lush green environment and extensive "wine culture."