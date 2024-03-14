Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Return To Social Media, Debuts New Project
By Logan DeLoye
March 14, 2024
Meghan Markle made a surprise return to Instagram on Thursday (March 14), to detail a new "luxury" project with followers. According to People, The Duchess of Sussex released various assets, including a website, as part of her new lifestyle brand "American Riviera Orchard."
An Instagram account was created with a handful of posts that spelled out "American Riviera Orchard, Montecito." The only other context that followers were given was that the profile was created by The Duchess of Sussex, and that the brand was established 2024.
People suspects that the brand name is a nod to Markle's current place of residence in Santa Barbara, California, which she inhabits with husband Prince Harry and their two children, four-year-old Prince Archie, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet. Per Travel & Leisure, Santa Barbara is often referred to as the "American Riviera" due to its lush green environment and extensive "wine culture."
The new, exciting brand plans to offer "tableware, drinkware including decanters, kitchen linens and edible treats such as jellies, jams, marmalade, spreads" and maybe even cookbooks to customers once the trademark application is approved. This new chapter marks Markle's first post on social media since 2020 when she and Prince Harry stepped back as "working members of the royal family."
That same year, the business-minded mother-of-two spoke about how nice it was to be off social media at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit.
"For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time. I made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don't know what's out there, and in many ways, that's helpful for me." But alas, the duchess is back online, and this time with products to share with the whole world!
Check out the new account's Instagram page (linked above) to see the latest stories featuring Markle herself.