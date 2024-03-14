Michigan Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The Entire State

When's the last time you had a delicious plate of chicken wings? If your answer to the previous question is longer than a month, then we have just the information for you!

It's chicken wing time. Yes, that's right. And what a wonderful time it is. Whether you prefer sweet, savory, spicy, or mild, something about the tasty wings served at this standout eatery keeps customers (with all kinds of different sauce preferences) coming back for more. And, let's not forget about ranch and celery (and possibly some napkins) on the side. Where would chicken wings be if it were not for these trusty pairings?

While there are many restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known far and wide for serving the best chicken wings around!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best chicken wings in Michigan are served at the Sweetwater Tavern in Detroit.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"There's rarely consensus about a state's best wing, but just about every ranking in Michigan puts Sweetwater Wings at the top of the pile. The reason is simple: Using chicken from the Eastern Market, Sweetwater Tavern bathes its wings in a secret sauce for 24 hours before dousing them in spice and frying them up. All of the ingredients above leach deep into the wings that make it into your table, leaving hints of spice and vinegar. They'll offer you celery and blue cheese, but you won't need the latter. Sweetwater offers barbecue technique executed to perfection."

For a continued list of the best places to order a heaping plate of chicken wings across the country visit cheapism.com.