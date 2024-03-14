Missouri Restaurant Has The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The State

Chicken wings are the ultimate party food. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a night out at your favorite sports bar or restaurant, it's hard to find a more popular snack choice. Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings served in each state, with dishes ranging from tried-and-true classics like fried and barbecued to flavorful takes like Jamaican jerk and Thai chili.

According to the list, the best chicken wings in all of Missouri can be found at The Peanut, a longtime favorite found in Kansas City. Cheapism suggests ordering the the Buffalo style wings for a flavor explosion. The Peanut has multiple locations around Kansas City. Find your nearest one by visiting the restaurant's website.

Here's what the site had to say about the best chicken wings in the state:

"The Peanut likes to remind customers that it's been around since 1933 and has the oldest liquor license in Kansas City, but its wings are a somewhat newer development. The heft wings are peppered, deep fried, and dipped in a house-made sauce, served with house-made blue cheese that, like the sauce, is available to take home. In the barbecue-heavy state of Missouri, The Peanut gives tremendous respect to the Buffalo wing."

Check out the full list at cheapism.com to see where else you can find some incredible chicken wings.