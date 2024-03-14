Nebraska Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The Entire State

When's the last time you had a delicious plate of chicken wings? If your answer to the previous question is longer than a month, then we have just the information for you!

It's chicken wing time. Yes, that's right. And what a wonderful time it is. Whether you prefer sweet, savory, spicy, or mild, something about the tasty wings served at this standout eatery keeps customers (with all kinds of different sauce preferences) coming back for more. And, let's not forget about ranch and celery (and possibly some napkins) on the side. Where would chicken wings be if it were not for these trusty pairings?

While there are many restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known far and wide for serving the best chicken wings around!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best chicken wings in Nebraska are served at Addy's in Omaha.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"Omaha has its own approach to wings. The "char-buffed" method at the city's eateries involves frying the wings, dipping them in sauce, grilling them and, in some cases, dipping them again. Addy's, for example, will char buff and dip your wings again for an extra $1. In a packed sports bar with the Cornhuskers game on, we can't recommend making that big a stink about the sauce."

For a continued list of the best places to order a heaping plate of chicken wings across the country visit cheapism.com.