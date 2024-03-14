NFL Investigating Potential Tampering Of Top 2 Free Agent Signings: Report
By Jason Hall
March 14, 2024
The NFL will reportedly investigate potential tampering committed by the Atlanta Falcons in pursuit of quarterback Kirk Cousins and Philadelphia Eagles for running back Saquon Barkley prior to the start of free agency, a league source confirmed via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday (March 14).
"The NFL is looking into potential tampering by the #Eagles and #Falcons prior to the start of free agency, as is standard in such matters, per league source," Pelissero wrote on his X account. "Specifically, the review is of the #Eagles' pursuit of Saquon Barkley and the #Falcons' pursuit of Kirk Cousins, based upon recent public comments related to each matter."
The NFL is looking into potential tampering by the #Eagles and #Falcons prior to the start of free agency, as is standard in such matters, per league source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2024
Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, revealed his decision to sign with the Falcons, a move that many anticipated, shortly after the beginning of the non-tampering period on Monday (March 11). Barkley, who had previously spent his entire career with the NFC East Division rival New York Giants, announced his decision to join the Eagles that same day.
NFL teams are allowed to begin negotiations and sign their own free agents to deals prior to the legal tampering period, but are prohibited from beginning communication prior. Teams found to have violated the NFL's tampering policy could be punished with fines or the removal of draft picks.