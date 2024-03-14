NFL Investigating Potential Tampering Of Top 2 Free Agent Signings: Report

The NFL will reportedly investigate potential tampering committed by the Atlanta Falcons in pursuit of quarterback Kirk Cousins and Philadelphia Eagles for running back Saquon Barkley prior to the start of free agency, a league source confirmed via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday (March 14).

"The NFL is looking into potential tampering by the #Eagles and #Falcons prior to the start of free agency, as is standard in such matters, per league source," Pelissero wrote on his X account. "Specifically, the review is of the #Eagles' pursuit of Saquon Barkley and the #Falcons' pursuit of Kirk Cousins, based upon recent public comments related to each matter."