Pepperoni pizza is best served in a grease-stained cardboard box crafted inside the most local-looking local hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in town. Triangles or squares, thick or thin crust, regardless of preference, there is no denying the sheer pizza-making talent present at the best "hole-in-the-wall" pizza place in Pennsylvania.

Be in quality of ingredients or variety of topings, something about this standout spot keeps customers coming back for more. Visitors come hungry, leave happy, and are pleased with the no-frills standards present at this one-stop-pizza-shop. While there are many Pennsylvania restaurants that serve up delicious pizza pie, only one does it best!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the restaurant that serves the best hole-in-the-wall pizza in all of Pennsylvania is IHS Pizza and Sandwich Shop located in Canton.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best no-frills pizza in the entire state:

"IHS Pizza resides in a narrow little space that was built hugging the side of a larger building. It's easy to miss if you're not looking for it, but it's worth seeking out for the pizza and hoagies on homemade rolls. Chicken pizzas are popular here, including a chicken Alfredo and chicken wing version with hot sauce and blue cheese dressing."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints across the country visit cheapism.com.