Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The Entire State

When's the last time you had a delicious plate of chicken wings? If your answer to the previous question is longer than a month, then we have just the information for you!

It's chicken wing time. Yes, that's right. And what a wonderful time it is. Whether you prefer sweet, savory, spicy, or mild, something about the tasty wings served at this standout eatery keeps customers (with all kinds of different sauce preferences) coming back for more. And, let's not forget about ranch and celery (and possibly some napkins) on the side. Where would chicken wings be if it were not for these trusty pairings?

While there are many restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known far and wide for serving the best chicken wings around!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best chicken wings in Pennsylvania are served at Bigham Tavern in Pittsburgh.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"Bigham Tavern has more than 30 sauces for its wings, with about 10 of them are some variation on hot — great for eaters who love ascending the Scoville scale. That still leaves plenty of offerings for folks who might want more subtlety. Bigham Tavern takes great pride in mixing and matching its flavors to come up with combinations that work for different palates, and is at its best when it brings a flavor such as the balanced Coyote into existence."

For a continued list of the best places to order a heaping plate of chicken wings across the country visit cheapism.com.