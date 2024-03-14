Popular Snack Recalled Across California Poses 'Serious' Health Risk

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc voluntarily recalled their Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews due to the presence of undeclared coconut and milk. According to the Federal Food & Drug Administration, "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions" could occur as a result of consuming the recalled product. The confusion is a result of incorrect labeling, as labels present on the recalled honey roasted cashews were supposed to read: "coconut cashews."

The mishap occurred during the manufacturing process. The recall includes 8.25 oz plastic cans of Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews with UPC code 078742133348 and "best if used by Jul 08 2025 GH2" printed on the bottom. These products can be identified by the blue wrapping around the label.

The FDA mentioned that the recall encompasses Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews sold in Walmarts aross "Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia."

Health officials are urging individuals who purchased the recalled Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews to discard the product or return it to your local Walmart for a full refund. Consumers with questions should contact John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc at "1-800-874-8734 or via email at info@jbssinc.com."

For more information visit FDA.com.