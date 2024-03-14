Rapsody Announces Title & Release Date For Her First Album In Five Years

"She’s raw," she continued. "Imperfect. Real. Goofy. Intelligent. Cool as a cucumber. Patient. Kind. Mad. Emotional. Funny. Quiet. Swear she gangsta. Thoughtful. Grateful. Forgetful. Overwhelmed. Once a month she got an attitude. She cares deeply. Sometimes too much. She’s a lot of things. She’s complex. But, I think that’s what makes her special. And I can’t wait for you to get to know her."



In addition, Rapsody also shared the tracklist for the album. Please Don't Cry will feature 22 songs with guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, Alex Isley, Baby Tate, Phylicia Rashad, Bibi Bourelly and more. It also contains her previously released single "Asteroids" produced by Hit-Boy. The album serves as the follow-up to Rapsody's 2019 album



Please Don't Cry drops May 17. Check out the tracklist below.



1. "She's Expecting You" featuring Phylicia Rashad

2. "Marlanna"

3. "Asteroids" featuring Hit-Boy

4. "Look What You've Done"

5. "DND (It's Not Personal)" featuring Bee-B

6. "Black Popstar” featuring DIXSON

7. "Stand Tall"

8. "That One Time"

9. "3:AM” featuring Erykah Badu

10. "Loose Rocks" featuring Alex Isley

11. "Diary Of A Mad B**ch" featuring Bibi Bourelly

12. "Never Enough" featuring Keznamdi

13. "He Shot Me"

14. "God's Light"

15. "Back in My Bag"

16. "Niko's Interlude" featuring Niko Brim

17. "Raw" featuring Lil Wayne

18. "Lonely Women"

19. "A Ballad for Homegirls” featuring Baby Tate

20. "Please Don't Cry Interlude" featuring Phylicia Rashad

21. "Faith"

22. "Forget Me Not" featuring Amber Navran and Phylicia Rashad