Rapsody Announces Title & Release Date For Her First Album In Five Years

By Tony M. Centeno

March 14, 2024

Rapsody
Photo: Getty Images

Rapsody is preparing to release her fourth studio album. After teasing its arrival over the past few months, the North Carolina native is finally revealing more details about the project.

On Thursday, March 13, Rapsody announced the title of her new album Please Don't Cry. The Jamla/Roc Nation signee debuted the official cover art with a thorough explanation of her next body of work.

"The last four years have been a beautiful, challenging, exciting, scary, journey back to self," she explains. "A becoming. A reintroduction. An unveiling. An unlearning. A knowing. An unplugging. A welcome home. A reality check. A love story with the reflection in the mirror. And I love her."

"She’s raw," she continued. "Imperfect. Real. Goofy. Intelligent. Cool as a cucumber. Patient. Kind. Mad. Emotional. Funny. Quiet. Swear she gangsta. Thoughtful. Grateful. Forgetful. Overwhelmed. Once a month she got an attitude. She cares deeply. Sometimes too much. She’s a lot of things. She’s complex. But, I think that’s what makes her special. And I can’t wait for you to get to know her."

In addition, Rapsody also shared the tracklist for the album. Please Don't Cry will feature 22 songs with guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, Alex Isley, Baby Tate, Phylicia Rashad, Bibi Bourelly and more. It also contains her previously released single "Asteroids" produced by Hit-Boy. The album serves as the follow-up to Rapsody's 2019 album

Please Don't Cry drops May 17. Check out the tracklist below.

1. "She's Expecting You" featuring Phylicia Rashad

2. "Marlanna"

3. "Asteroids" featuring Hit-Boy

4. "Look What You've Done"

5. "DND (It's Not Personal)" featuring Bee-B

6. "Black Popstar” featuring DIXSON

7. "Stand Tall"

8. "That One Time"

9. "3:AM” featuring Erykah Badu

10. "Loose Rocks" featuring Alex Isley

11. "Diary Of A Mad B**ch" featuring Bibi Bourelly

12. "Never Enough" featuring Keznamdi

13. "He Shot Me"

14. "God's Light"

15. "Back in My Bag"

16. "Niko's Interlude" featuring Niko Brim

17. "Raw" featuring Lil Wayne

18. "Lonely Women"

19. "A Ballad for Homegirls” featuring Baby Tate

20. "Please Don't Cry Interlude" featuring Phylicia Rashad

21. "Faith"

22. "Forget Me Not" featuring Amber Navran and Phylicia Rashad

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.