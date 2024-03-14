Rapsody Announces Title & Release Date For Her First Album In Five Years
By Tony M. Centeno
March 14, 2024
Rapsody is preparing to release her fourth studio album. After teasing its arrival over the past few months, the North Carolina native is finally revealing more details about the project.
On Thursday, March 13, Rapsody announced the title of her new album Please Don't Cry. The Jamla/Roc Nation signee debuted the official cover art with a thorough explanation of her next body of work.
"The last four years have been a beautiful, challenging, exciting, scary, journey back to self," she explains. "A becoming. A reintroduction. An unveiling. An unlearning. A knowing. An unplugging. A welcome home. A reality check. A love story with the reflection in the mirror. And I love her."
"She’s raw," she continued. "Imperfect. Real. Goofy. Intelligent. Cool as a cucumber. Patient. Kind. Mad. Emotional. Funny. Quiet. Swear she gangsta. Thoughtful. Grateful. Forgetful. Overwhelmed. Once a month she got an attitude. She cares deeply. Sometimes too much. She’s a lot of things. She’s complex. But, I think that’s what makes her special. And I can’t wait for you to get to know her."
In addition, Rapsody also shared the tracklist for the album. Please Don't Cry will feature 22 songs with guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, Alex Isley, Baby Tate, Phylicia Rashad, Bibi Bourelly and more. It also contains her previously released single "Asteroids" produced by Hit-Boy. The album serves as the follow-up to Rapsody's 2019 album
Please Don't Cry drops May 17. Check out the tracklist below.
1. "She's Expecting You" featuring Phylicia Rashad
2. "Marlanna"
3. "Asteroids" featuring Hit-Boy
4. "Look What You've Done"
5. "DND (It's Not Personal)" featuring Bee-B
6. "Black Popstar” featuring DIXSON
7. "Stand Tall"
8. "That One Time"
9. "3:AM” featuring Erykah Badu
10. "Loose Rocks" featuring Alex Isley
11. "Diary Of A Mad B**ch" featuring Bibi Bourelly
12. "Never Enough" featuring Keznamdi
13. "He Shot Me"
14. "God's Light"
15. "Back in My Bag"
16. "Niko's Interlude" featuring Niko Brim
17. "Raw" featuring Lil Wayne
18. "Lonely Women"
19. "A Ballad for Homegirls” featuring Baby Tate
20. "Please Don't Cry Interlude" featuring Phylicia Rashad
21. "Faith"
22. "Forget Me Not" featuring Amber Navran and Phylicia Rashad