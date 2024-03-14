The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Fried Chicken Joint In Florida

Not many people can resist the allure of fried chicken. That distinct taste of crispy skin and juicy meat has entranced Americans for generations, sparking all sorts of variations, too. Think chicken and waffles and chicken sandwiches, for example. The finger-licking delight's popularity spawned massive restaurant chains and smaller establishments across the nation.

If you're craving some fried chicken, Cheapism found the best "hole-in-the-wall" fried chicken joint in each state. This roundup includes no-frills restaurants that serve outstanding fried chicken. Writers combed through customer reviews and expert recommendations to make their selections.

Dixie Fried Chicken was named Florida's top pick! This longtime joint has been around for over 50 years. According to The Palm Beach Post, the cooks make sure the chicken doesn't come out too greasy. Here's why it was selected:

"The building housing Dixie Fried Chicken is nondescript and looks like it could have been a small office building in a past life. But the dated, no-frills counter service spot serves up juicy fried chicken in 2-, 3- and 4-piece meals and buckets. Fried chicken liver and gizzards are also available for those that want something old school."