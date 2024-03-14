The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Fried Chicken Joint In Washington

Not many people can resist the allure of fried chicken. That distinct taste of crispy skin and juicy meat has entranced Americans for generations, sparking all sorts of variations, too. Think chicken and waffles and chicken sandwiches, for example. The finger-licking delight's popularity spawned massive restaurant chains and smaller establishments across the nation.

If you're craving some fried chicken, Cheapism found the best "hole-in-the-wall" fried chicken joint in each state. This roundup includes no-frills restaurants that serve outstanding fried chicken. Writers combed through customer reviews and expert recommendations to make their selections.

The Park Inn was named Washington State's top pick! This chill tavern offers nice vibes and sports programming alongside several fried chicken offerings. They have a fried chicken breast dinner cooked through a traditional Midwestern method called broasting. Here's what also makes the historic establishment charming:

"Established in 1932, the Park Inn is the oldest bar in Spokane. It's got separate bar and dining areas, but both feel appropriately divey and welcoming for a place this age. Though the menu is large and includes everything from pizza to club sandwiches, the crackly broasted chicken served with jo-jo potatoes is always a crowd pleaser here."