Flo Milli Recruits Cardi B & SZA For Fresh Collaboration Ahead Of New Album

This is the third official remix of Flo's smash hit. She dropped the original version produced by gerreaux back in December along with alternate renditions with Lil Yachty and Bryson Tiller. Her latest remix with Bardi and SZA appears on Flo's second studio album Fine Ho Stay. The upcoming project is the final installment of her ongoing trilogy including her debut mixtape Ho, why Is You Here? and her first studio LP You Still Here, Ho? Earlier this week, she announced the release date for her new album and shared the official artwork.



"Y’all h✰ es ready? friday it’s up #finehostay," she wrote in her recent Instagram post.

