Flo Milli Recruits Cardi B & SZA For Fresh Collaboration Ahead Of New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 14, 2024
Flo Milli has recruited two of the biggest female acts in the music industry for her latest collaboration.
On Thursday, March 13, the Alabama native posted a clip of her upcoming remix to her hit "Never Lose Me" featuring Cardi B and SZA. In the clip, Flo shoots a music video for the track solo before Bardi walks into the frame and croons the infectious chorus with her. SZA didn't appear in the scene Flo posted, but she's bound to pop up in the final version of the video.
"POP UP GUESS WHO B✰TCH," Flo wrote in the caption. "NEVER LOSE ME REMIX FT @sza & @iamcardib TONIGHT 😘"
This is the third official remix of Flo's smash hit. She dropped the original version produced by gerreaux back in December along with alternate renditions with Lil Yachty and Bryson Tiller. Her latest remix with Bardi and SZA appears on Flo's second studio album Fine Ho Stay. The upcoming project is the final installment of her ongoing trilogy including her debut mixtape Ho, why Is You Here? and her first studio LP You Still Here, Ho? Earlier this week, she announced the release date for her new album and shared the official artwork.
"Y’all h✰ es ready? friday it’s up #finehostay," she wrote in her recent Instagram post.
Flo Milli's new album will arrive a couple months before she hits the road with Gunna for his "Bittersweet Tour." She'll support the "f*kumean" rapper when the tour kicks off on May 4 in Columbus, Ohio and will hit up several major cities across the U.S. until they close out in Atlanta on June 11.
Fine Ho Stay drops March 15.