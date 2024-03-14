WATCH: Officers Pull Man Up From Subway Tracks By His Hoodie

Three police officers are being praised for saving the life of a man who fell onto the subway tracks. A sergeant and two officers from the 76th Precinct were patrolling near the Fordham Rd. subway station in the Bronx around 2 a.m. on Monday (March 11) when they received a report that somebody had fallen onto the tracks.

Sgt. Thomas and Officers Nunez and Bertrand rushed into the station and found a man calling out for help. One of the officers jumped down onto the track while the other two officers tried to hoist him back onto the train platform.

"Get up, get up, get up," one of the officers can be heard saying as they realize he is bleeding from his head.

The officers then grabbed the man's hoodie and used it to pull him up to safety.

The officers stayed with the man until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.

Officials did not provide any details about the man's condition or how he ended up on the subway tracks.

The department shared body camera footage of the rescue in a post on X.

"No matter the assignment, New York's Finest are always there to serve all New Yorkers across the city," the department wrote.