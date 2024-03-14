Woman Killed In Conveyor Belt Accident While Trying To Retrieve AirPod

A Georgia woman was killed in a horrific accident at a golf cart plant in Evans. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said that 21-year-old Alyssa Drinkard was working on the assembly line at a Club Car plant last week when she dropped her AirPod underneath the machine.

Fae'Zsha Smith was working across the line from Drinkard and watched as she tried to retrieve the AirPod. While she was reaching for the tiny earbud, she got caught in the chain that moved the conveyor belt.

Smith rushed over to help but could not free Drinkard. She then called maintenance to shut down the machine. As workers began taking it apart, Smith called 911.

Workers cut the metal frame around the conveyor belt and were able to free Drinkard. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"First responders were immediately notified, and we thank them for their quick response to provide medical care and transportation to the hospital where the worker unfortunately later passed away," Club Car said in a statement. "Our sincere condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends, and all impacted by this loss. We are working with authorities and the contractor in an investigation to determine the facts about what led to the incident."