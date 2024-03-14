Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 14th

Thursday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 14th, drawing on ideals of comfort, moodiness, dreams, distractions, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

ARIES:

"Watch out for distractions as the Taurus moon and Mars square off, dear Aries, or you may scramble to play catch up later. Rather than reaching for your phone to check messages and social media feeds, consider taking a quiet approach to the morning while the sun and moon align. Consider indulging in a cat nap or silent meditation session later today when Neptune stirs in your solar twelfth house. You'll feel more alert and ready to socialize once Luna migrates into Gemini tonight, while a helpful connection to Pluto can help you connect in meaningful ways with loved ones near and far."

TAURUS:

"Your morning could get off to a rocky start as the moon and Mars square off, dear Taurus, and you may feel like pressures are mounding. Give yourself the opportunity to find support by pursuing community when the sun and Luna align, remembering that strength can be found in numbers. Dreamy vibes flow later this afternoon when Neptune stirs, and posting online could make a significant impression, especially when creative visions are expressed. Slow down to connect with the present moment once the moon enters Gemini tonight and connects with transformative Pluto, focusing on cultivating personal structures geared toward success."

GEMINI:

"A burst of activity could disturb your peace this morning, dear Gemini, as the Taurus moon and Mars square off. Lean into your spirituality when challenges arise, looking at each bump in the road as an opportunity to rise above. You'll feel more in control when the sun and moon align, especially when you seize the day by implementing new structures to stay on track. Pay attention to your visions when Neptune stirs, guiding you toward inspired career moves. Good vibes flow this evening when Luna enters your sign and connects with Pluto, offering empowerment from beyond the veil."

CANCER:

"You could encounter a few temperamental characters this morning, dear Cancer, as the Taurus moon and Mars face off. Don't waste your time pandering to negativity or petty competition. Instead, seek to establish a community that's built on mutual support. The stars step in to reward your kind heart when the sun and moon align, emphasizing that sweetness pays off. Spend some time getting lost in your thoughts when Neptune stirs later today, as moments of enlightenment could follow. You'll feel like laying low tonight once the moon enters Gemini and aspects Pluto, nudging you toward introspection and emotional release."

LEO:

"Loved ones may throw up walls without much explanation this morning, dear Leo, due to a harsh square between the Taurus moon and Mars. Try not to push against these sudden boundaries, opting to pull back and find your own bearings instead. Luckily, these wonky vibes clear once the sun and moon align, giving you a chance to move forward and solidify bonds. Daydream about your own path toward transformation and success when Neptune stirs later today, finding inspiration through these visions. You'll sense a shift when the moon enters Gemini and connects with Pluto tonight, bringing love to your community."

VIRGO:

"Try not to be discouraged if your plans haven't panned out as you envisioned, dear Virgo, as the Taurus moon and Mars square off in our skies. Rather than succumbing to frustrations, use this energy to recalibrate while getting organized. You'll feel more at ease when the sun and moon align, remembering that the universe is on your side. Spend some time basking in romance or self-care later today when Neptune stirs in your solar seventh house. Opportunities to reclaim control manifest tonight when the moon enters Gemini and aspects empowering Pluto, especially when you work toward building structures."

LIBRA:

"A pushy and competitive energy could get in the way of camaraderie this morning, dear Libra, as the Taurus moon and fiery Mars square off. Avoid games in favor of seeking self-improvement and getting organized within personal goals when the sun and moon share a supportive exchange. Spend a few moments dissolving stress with your favorite wellness practices when Neptune stirs later today, bringing healing your way. The atmosphere glimmers with sweetness and hope once the moon enters Gemini tonight, reconnecting you with your spirituality. Meanwhile, Pluto steps in to offer empowerment when you work with confidence-boosting activities or creative outlets."

SCORPIO:

"Watch out for moodiness within yourself and loved ones this morning, dear Scorpio, as the Taurus moon and Mars square off. Luckily, you'll have a chance to blow off steam and move forward on a lighter note when the sun and moon align, nudging you toward sweetness. Allow creative visions to take you on a journey while Neptune stirs later today, looking for artistic ways to express yourself. You'll sense a shift tonight when the moon enters Gemini, bringing depth to your thoughts and conversations. A change of heart may be in order once Pluto stirs to elicit strong emotions."

SAGITTARIUS:

"Avoid speaking impulsively as the Taurus moon and Mars square off, dear Sagittarius, especially if your words could be mistaken as criticism. Softness prevails when the sun and Luna align midmorning, helping you recognize your needs while anticipating those of loved ones. Your emotions feel lighter later today when Neptune activates, giving you a chance to float away on a cloud of good vibes. A romantic energy finds you tonight when the moon enters Gemini and aspects Pluto, opening the door toward deep conversation. Don't be afraid to share what's in your heart, especially with that special someone."

CAPRICORN:

"Steer clear of stubborn or drama-prone companions today, dear Capricorn, as the Taurus moon and fiery Mars square off. You'll feel elevated while in the presence of positive influences when the sun and moon align, encouraging you to go where you can be authentic and free. A dreamy energy fills the mind when Neptune stirs later today, making it a good time to collaborate creatively or get lost in a book. Your pragmatic side takes center stage when the moon enters Gemini and aspects Pluto tonight, connecting you with the present moment and the work ahead."

AQUARIUS:

"Touch base with your mood as the Taurus moon and Mars square off, dear Aquarius, threatening to trigger your temperamental side. Luckily, the sun and moon align to ground and soothe you, helping you avoid arguments or tension. A surreal energy coats the world around you later today when Neptune stirs, helping you find beauty and comfort in the mundane. This energy also pairs well with personal pampering from the comfort of home. You'll feel more spritely tonight when the moon enters Gemini, unleashing your most playful self. Consider the ways you hope to transform when Pluto stirs to promote change."

PISCES:

"Avoid spilling secrets that don't belong to you this morning, dear Pisces, as the Taurus moon and Mars square off. Though it may be tempting to bond over hidden information, it would be a mistake to betray the trust of a friend. Consider talking about your own hopes and ambitions while the sun and moon align, asking others to do the same. When Neptune stirs later today, your words flow with a poetic rhythm, helping you cultivate soft and meaningful exchanges. Plan on recharging from the privacy of home later tonight when the moon enters Gemini and aspects transformative Pluto."

For more visit astrology.com!