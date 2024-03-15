California Eatery Serves The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza' In The US

Pepperoni pizza is best served in a grease-stained cardboard box crafted inside the most local-looking local hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in town. Triangles or squares, thick or thin crust, regardless of preference, there is no denying the sheer pizza-making talent present at the best "hole-in-the-wall" pizza place in California.

Be in quality of ingredients or variety of topings, something about this standout spot keeps customers coming back for more. Visitors come hungry, leave happy, and are pleased with the no-frills standards present at this one-stop-pizza-shop. While there are many California restaurants that serve up delicious pizza pie, only one does it best!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the restaurant that serves the best hole-in-the-wall pizza in all of California is Pie Life Pizza in Pasadena. This pizza shop, and All Good Pizza in San Francisco, also ranked among the best in the nation!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best no-frills pizza in the entire state:

"Pie Life Pizza is a literal hole in the wall: It's simply a walk-up window sandwiched between a coffee shop and gym in a small strip mall. But they're cooking up tasty New York-style pies with toppings like meatballs and burrata. Buy a slice or a whole 18-inch pizza, and watch it being made through the windows. There are tables outside, but takeout is the norm."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints across the country visit cheapism.com.