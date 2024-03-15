Cardi B Dismisses Her Competitors In Vicious New Song 'Enough (Miami)'

"Look, I see my opps linkin' up, I'm like, 'What in the f**k?'" she raps. "If you scared then just say that, ho, enough is enough/They was just in my DM's, ain't no trustin' these sl*ts/I'm about to call up Diamond, b***h, knuck if you buck."



In addition to the song, Cardi B also dropped the official music video. Directed by Patience Harding, Bardi serves up numerous stunning looks as she delivers her ferocious bars. The song and video come just weeks after she delivered her "Like What (Freestyle)." It's also the follow-up to her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion "Bongos." Both songs are expected to appear on the Bronx native's forthcoming sophomore album. As of press time, the title and release date have yet to be confirmed.



Watch the official music video for Cardi B's new song "Enough (Miami)" and see The Breakfast Club's reaction below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

