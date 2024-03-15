Chargers Trade Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Keenan Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers traded Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick (No. 110 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, the team confirmed in a news release shared Thursday (March 14) night.

Allen, who was selected to the Pro Bowl six times, included five consecutive seasons between 2017 and 2021, holds the Chargers' franchise records for receptions (904) and receiving yards (10,530), having recorded 900 career catches in 139 games, the fastest any player has done so in NFL history.

"What Keenan Allen has meant to the Chargers for more than a decade cannot adequately be expressed through mere words," said President of Football Operations John Spanos. "Keenan's impact lives in the hearts of our fans, in the communities which he has served and amongst the countless teammates who have formed a brotherhood with him. There will only be one Keenan Allen, and we cannot thank him enough for the contributions he has made to our organization both on and off the field."