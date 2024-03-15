Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Team Up For New Joint Mixtape 'Dirty Nachos'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 15, 2024
Chief Keef is back with his first major project in three years.
On Friday, March 15, the Chicago legend delivered his first joint mixtape with Mike WiLL Made-It Dirty Nachos via 43 B/Ear Drummers Ent/RBC Records. The 18-track project hosted by DJ Trap-A-Holics comes with the title track, which dropped last month, along with other stand out songs like "Pull Up Ghost-Clan" featuring 2 Chainz and "Damn Shorty" featuring Sexyy Red. Dirty Nachos is a culmination of Sosa and Mike WiLL's unbreakable partnership. It includes songs like "Love Don't Live Here," "Harley Quinn," "Status" and "Bang Bang," all of which have dropped over the past four years.
Dirty Nachos comes three years after Chief Keef delivered his fifth studio album 4NEM. Since then, Keef has knocked out several collaborations with the likes of Lil Gnar, Skrillex, Drake, Cochise and Sexyy Red. Last year, Keef had a stellar feature run when he appeared on "Ghetto Princess" for Big Sexyy's Hood Hottest Princess album and "All The Parties" for Drake's For All The Dogs album.
The project also mark's Mike WiLL's first full-length body of work since he executive produced the Creed II soundtrack in 2018. The Ear Drummers founder has dropped plenty of music since then including "Wanna Come Thru" with Coi Leray, "Now or Neva" with Moneybagg Yo and YTB Fatt and "Blood Moon" with Lil Uzi Vert.
Listen to Chief Keef and Mike WiLL Made-It's joint mixtape Dirty Nachos now before Keef hits the stage at Rolling Loud California.
