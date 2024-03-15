Chief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Team Up For New Joint Mixtape 'Dirty Nachos'

Chief Keef is back with his first major project in three years.



On Friday, March 15, the Chicago legend delivered his first joint mixtape with Mike WiLL Made-It Dirty Nachos via 43 B/Ear Drummers Ent/RBC Records. The 18-track project hosted by DJ Trap-A-Holics comes with the title track, which dropped last month, along with other stand out songs like "Pull Up Ghost-Clan" featuring 2 Chainz and "Damn Shorty" featuring Sexyy Red. Dirty Nachos is a culmination of Sosa and Mike WiLL's unbreakable partnership. It includes songs like "Love Don't Live Here," "Harley Quinn," "Status" and "Bang Bang," all of which have dropped over the past four years.