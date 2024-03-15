Cockpit Accident Likely Cause Of Nose Dive On Boeing 787 That Injured 50

A mishap in the cockpit likely caused a Boeing 787 Dreamliner to suddenly plunge toward the ground. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, a flight attendant delivering food to the pilot inadvertently hit a button on the pilot's seat, causing it to move forward, pushing the pilot into the controls, and causing the plane to dive.

More than 50 people were injured when LATAM Airlines Flight LA800 from Sydney, Australia, to Auckland, New Zealand, suddenly went into a nose dive, sending passengers crashing into the ceiling.

While most of the injuries were minor, ten passengers and three members of the flight crew were taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, Boeing sent a memo to airlines advising them to ensure the switches aren't loose and the covers are properly secured.

"Closing the spring-loaded seat back switch guard onto a loose/detached rocker switch cap can potentially jam the rocker switch, resulting in unintended seat movement," Boeing wrote in the memo, which was obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

Boeing said it may consider updating the flight crew manuals with more information about the switches and how to power off the motor in an emergency.

The incident remains under investigation.