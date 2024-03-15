Deadly Tornadoes Tear Through Indiana And Ohio

By Bill Galluccio

March 15, 2024

Supercell tornado
Photo: mdesigner125 / iStock / Getty Images

Multiple people were killed after a series of tornadoes spawned across Indiana and Ohio on Thursday (March 14). Authorities in Washington Township, Ohio, confirmed that six people were killed in Lakeview, Midway, and Orchard Island as people reported at least five tornadoes across northern Ohio.

Dozens more were injured.

"As far as we know, we have lots of injuries. We don't know the extent of the injuries," Logan County Spokesperson Sheri Timmers said. "An RV park was impacted."

A tornado also touched down in Winchester, Indiana, leaving a path of destruction. While numerous people were injured, there have been no reports of deaths.

"There have been many, many significant injuries, but I don't know the number. I don't know where they are. I don't know what those injuries are," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said. "There's a lot that we don't know yet."

Another tornado touched down in nearby Selma, destroying roughly half of the structures in the small town of 700 people.

The National Weather Service has dispatched crews to the area to survey the storm and determine how many tornadoes touched down during the storm.

