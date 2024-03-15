Illinois Eatery Serves The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza' In The US

Pepperoni pizza is best served in a grease-stained cardboard box crafted inside the most local-looking local hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in town. Triangles or squares, thick or thin crust, regardless of preference, there is no denying the sheer pizza-making talent present at the best "hole-in-the-wall" pizza place in Illinois.

Be in quality of ingredients or variety of topings, something about this standout spot keeps customers coming back for more. Visitors come hungry, leave happy, and are pleased with the no-frills standards present at this one-stop-pizza-shop. While there are many Illinois restaurants that serve up delicious pizza pie, only one does it best!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the restaurant that serves the best hole-in-the-wall pizza in all of Illinois is Alfano's Pizza in Rock Island. This pizza shop also ranked among the best in the nation!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best no-frills pizza in the entire state:

"Going strong for over 40 years, Alfano's was founded by Italian immigrants and is still family owned. Not much has changed much inside the small restaurant, including the dark wood paneling and a sun-bleached map of Italy. Crust options include regular and an inches-high stuffed version. Taco pizza is popular in this part of the Midwest, as is sauerkraut, so you can find both options here.

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints across the country visit cheapism.com.