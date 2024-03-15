Jimmy Garappolo Finds New NFL Home: Report

Free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Peter Schrager on Friday (March 15).

"Sources to me and @PSchrags: The #Rams have agreed to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal. Following a year with the #Raiders, Garoppolo is set to join Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in L.A.," Garafolo wrote on his X account.

The report comes two days after Garoppolo was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders were reportedly planning to move on from Garoppolo, 31, this offseason after benching him midway through the 2023 season and won't have to pay his guaranteed money agreed upon last offseason after he was suspended two games for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy last month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time his suspension was annoucned.