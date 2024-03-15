Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One Meant For The Boy She Wanted

Expectant parents often find their baby journey to be difficult long before the child is even born. Name selection alone is a challenge in itself. A decision has to be made on whether to use a more common name or a unique one, and of course, what exactly that name is. What can be especially troubling is if a parent decides they really want a boy or a girl, going so far as to come up with a name for just that gender, only to be disappointed. That's just what happened to one mom who had her heart so set on having a son that she didn't even think of girl names. Imagine her surprise when she had not just one girl, but three of them. She didn't let that boy name go to waste though, instead, she used it for all three of her newborns.

A labor and delivery ward nurse's daughter shared the story on Quora, explaining how the new mom-of-three was ready to have a son and name him Robert. When a boy didn't happen, she still named one of her girls Robert, then went ahead and called her other two daughters Larobert and Sharobert.

Many commenters expressed sympathy for the babies, while others wrote in their own similar stories. One explained how her father-in-law was named Lloyd and his siblings were Floyd and Cloyd. That person also knew of twins named Maisie and Haisie. Another commenter said, "I worked with a girl named Janet who had a twin named Janice. I thought it was somewhat unimaginative but she didn't get it."

No word on if the mom later decided to change the kids' names.